Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,945 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JD.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

