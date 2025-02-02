KBC Group NV Increases Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,354.24. This trade represents a 60.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,594.56. This trade represents a 60.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,657,460 shares of company stock valued at $80,657,496. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.