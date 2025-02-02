KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AGCO by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 49,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in AGCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

AGCO Trading Down 1.9 %

AGCO opened at $104.34 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

