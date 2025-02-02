Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO
Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.