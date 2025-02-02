Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

