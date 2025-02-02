JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 786,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

