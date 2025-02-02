CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

