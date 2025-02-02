KBC Group NV Sells 38,943 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $39.42 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.