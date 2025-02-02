KBC Group NV Purchases 4,472 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 504.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,350,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Duolingo by 85.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $363.99 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,124 shares of company stock worth $95,033,738. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

