Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,051 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

