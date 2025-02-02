Blue Trust Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $274.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $223.90 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

