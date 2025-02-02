Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 176,799 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 846.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $389.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.13. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $313.14 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

