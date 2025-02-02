Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.