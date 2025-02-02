Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

