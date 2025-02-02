Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

