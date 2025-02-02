VF’s (VFC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $24.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

VFC opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VF will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in VF by 1,917.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

