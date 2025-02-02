Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Murphy USA by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $11,529,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $503.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.55 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.