Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

DT stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

