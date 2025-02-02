Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) were up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 292,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

