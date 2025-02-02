Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) were up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 292,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.