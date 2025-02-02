Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 102,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 353,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sparta Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Sparta Capital Company Profile
Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Capital
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.