Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 140,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 106,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

