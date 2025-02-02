Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 681,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 636,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.