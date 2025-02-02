Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 40% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares rose 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 141,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
