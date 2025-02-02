HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 138.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in HSBC by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

