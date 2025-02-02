Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

