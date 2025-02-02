9,660 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

