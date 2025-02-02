Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,239,000 after buying an additional 411,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,357,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

