KBC Group NV Acquires 373 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $340,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $231,529,000 after acquiring an additional 210,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 204,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

