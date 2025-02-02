KBC Group NV Buys 26,061 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 279.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 128,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 548,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 754,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $39.90 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

