Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,800,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 239,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

