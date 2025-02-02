Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 934.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 128,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.45.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $232.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

