Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 130,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LVS opened at $45.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.