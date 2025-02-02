KBC Group NV Sells 151,420 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,420 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 44.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Plug Power by 24.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 476,060 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

