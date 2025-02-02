KBC Group NV Purchases 3,707 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $227.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Barclays dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

