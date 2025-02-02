KBC Group NV Buys 3,039 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 57.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.