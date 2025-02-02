KBC Group NV Purchases 275 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,297.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,304.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,094.04. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 65.34%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 71 shares of company stock worth $98,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.