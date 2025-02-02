AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.57.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $188.39 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.35 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.