KBC Group NV Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Invesco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

