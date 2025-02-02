KBC Group NV Acquires 4,730 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Starwood Property Trust



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

