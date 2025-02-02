KBC Group NV Sells 1,008 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

