FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

