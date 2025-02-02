KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 44.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $32.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

