Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.