Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,050.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.