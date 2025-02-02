KBC Group NV Takes $2.49 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $26.27 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $38.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.28.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

