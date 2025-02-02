Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

EWM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

