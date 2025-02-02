Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 253,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,639,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 113,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

