Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,964 shares of company stock valued at $20,622,925. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $271.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.