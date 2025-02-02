Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.27.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $342.05 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.