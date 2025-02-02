Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 139,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $478.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.64. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.33 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

