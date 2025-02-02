Walker Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,138 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

